As in every race there are predictions and expected winners and in this year’s best smartphone race Huawei Mate 20 Pro looks to be in a pole position to pass the finish line first. Everything in Huawei’s latest flagship smartphone stands out from Kirin 980 – the latest chipset built by Huawei, to the most advanced biometric identification features and the superb gaming performance.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes equipped with the brand’s latest chipset Kirin 980, the first commercial System on Chip (SoC) manufactured with 7nm process. It features top-class intelligence, performance, efficiency and communications features to deliver the richest user experience.

More efficiency, more power

With the capacity to deliver 75% improved performance and 58% improved power efficiency in the devices that it powers thanks to the world’s 1st Cortex-A76 based CPU, the cutting edge 7nm processor packs 6.9 billion transistors into a form factor the size of a fingernail . Running at a high clock speed, Kirin 980 enables quicker app launch times, better multi-tasking and a generally smoother user experience. The Kirin 980’s unique configuration of cores are flexibly allocated to tasks depending on the device requirements at that point in time.

Higher gaming level

As graphics in mobile games have become more and more sophisticated in recent years, the Mali-G76 GPU that debuts in the Kirin 980 delivers unparalleled gaming experiences, with 46 % greater graphics processing power at 178% improved power efficiency over the previous generation. It also features an innovative clock boosting technology that utilizes AI to intelligently identify gaming workloads and adjust resource allocation for optimal gaming performance. Even when in intensive scenarios, the solution enables the devices to run lag-free. Furthermore, the AI optimization for touch responsiveness lowers touch response delay by 36 percent. A quicker response time lets players always be the one who shoots first in games.

World-class connectivity

To deliver the best connectivity to phones powered by Kirin 980, Huawei integrated the world’s first modem supporting LTE Cat.21 with a peak download speed of 1.4Gbps. Additionally, with carrier aggregation across frequency bands, users will be free to choose their mobile operators and still enjoy the same premium connectivity experience, wherever they are.

A user with the HUAWEI Mate 20 series can stream a 4K video without buffering; download a 2GB video in 10 seconds; or swiftly download a game update in a few seconds¹. HUAWEI Mate 20 series can cache up map information in the blink of an eye, so that users would not be worrying about using too much data when travelling.





Best-in-class biometric identification

Sophisticated 3D Face Recognition

Stacking more innovations in the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro, the device is also equipped with a 3D Face Unlock solution which, through mapping a user’s face with 30,000 projected infrared dots, enables the device to accurately read the face of a user, complete with depth information.

The 3D Face Unlock solution has advantages in infrared depth, field of view, usability and recognition speed compared to competitor devices. It recognizes a user within 600ms, with an error rate below one in a million.

An Improved In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor

Furthermore, fingerprint sensor is another biometric identification method that Huawei has completely reinvented. HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro has an in-screen fingerprint sensor with an evolved design to achieve better speed and success rates. The device displays a prompt whenever it detects a finger is hovering above the sensor. Once the authentication process is complete, the unobtrusive prompt quickly disappears into the background. In light of how many users today are accustomed to finger print sensors, it’s only natural that Huawei wants to integrate the sensor more seamlessly into its devices.

Consolidated menus

Additionally, approximately 10 percent of the items in the Settings menu have either been removed, or stowed away in an “Advanced” tab. This is because while some users prefer having granular control over their devices, there are also users who prefer to keep things clean, simple and accessible.

The Huawei Mate series is one of Huawei’s two flagship lines of mobile phones that have consistently delivered true innovation and breakthrough technology like no other, and by adding Huawei’s latest Kirin 980 to Huawei Mate 20 series’ smartphones, customers or racers are enough powered up to last longer and finish stronger on the racing track.

¹ vary depending on WiFi connection speed