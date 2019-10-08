Huawei opens up pre-orders for for new smartwatch









Huawei’s new fitness wearable, the Huawei Watch GT 2, will soon be available in South Africa on 17 October. Photo: Supplied DURBAN - Huawei’s new fitness wearable, the Huawei Watch GT 2, will soon be available in South Africa on 17 October. This smartwatch marks another big improvement in helping users enhance their quality of life and promote healthy living. The Huawei Watch GT 2 delivers an upgraded user experience and unrivaled battery life due to the device’s ultra-low power consumption capability, pushing the boundaries of what is expected from a wearable. The Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm series is also equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD precision touch screen with display resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, wider color gamut, and ultra-thin design that is superior to LCD screens, achieving fuller screen color and higher contrast. (Above: 42mm series, Below: 46mm series). Photo: Supplied

The 46mm series achieves battery life of 30 hours under the GPS tracked sports mode, while the 42mm series reaches 15 hours. To promote this new innovative smartwatch, Huawei has a pre-order special currently running on its e-commerce store. If customers purchase the Huawei Watch GT 2 from 7 to 17 October, they will receive a free pair of Huawei freelace earphones (valued at R2499).

The sporty 46 cm Huawei Watch GT 2, (priced at R4999) will be available on 17 October.

Some of the useful features of the Huawei Watch GT 2 include:

1. All-in-one exquisite 3D glass screen, creating a wider, borderless display.

2. Ultra-low power consumption application processor and a separate power management unit.

3. Bluetooth calls with phone-book functionality so you can save friends’ contact information on your watch.

4. Music playback functionalities, with a large storage capacity of up to 500 mp3 songs.

5. In daily use, the Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm series can operate continuously for up to two weeks – with both the intelligent heart rate monitor and call notification functions on; weekly usage of up to 10 hours of Bluetooth calling; up to 24 hours of music playback; and up to 30 hours GPS running non-stop.

6. In the sports mode, Huawei Watch GT 2 is compatible with 15 sports, including eight outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon) and seven indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, swimming pool, free training, elliptical machine, rowing machine). The watch provides targeted pre-exercise data analysis, data recording analysis during the exercise and professional advice afterwards.

7. Monitoring of sleep quality, real-time heart rate and sleep breathing quality. Huawei TruSlee 2.0 uses big data analysis to rate sleep quality, analyse sleep problems and provide sleep improvement suggestions.

