JOHANNESBURG - The US Commerce Department granted Huawei a temporary license to continue some activities which count on US companies.



The general license gives the company the ability to maintain its current networks as well as providing software updates to Android devices.





The license, however, ends on Monday, 19 August 2019 and Huawei South Africa reassures local users that they will not be affected by this.

According to Huawei South Africa, between Q1 2017 and first half of 2019 Huawei’s overall market share in South Africa in the 100, and above, US dollar segment increased from 19.9 % to 37.9%





"Between Q 1 2017 and first half of 2019 Huawei’s value share in South Africa increased from 18.2% to 34.5%, during the same period our major competitors have seen a decline. This clearly shows the support that Huawei has received from SA consumer. Even during our initial global issue we experienced a small drop in sales volume however this lasted only 1 month. By the end of June we were back on par with our sales and continue to grow," Huawei said in a statement.





"Irrespective of the Monday’s impending deadline we at Huawei our committed to ensuring that our consumers are always placed first and receive the best user experience with all their Huawei devices. We continue to receive support from our consumers and want to reassure them that we will continue to support them."

The 19 August day deadline is due on Monday but Huawei says that they are prepared and South African consumers don’t have to worry.



