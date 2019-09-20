Classic design never goes out of style. Inheriting the classic look from the previous generation, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 further upgraded the aesthetics with a full-screen and borderless design. The all-in-one 3D glass surface allows for a wider look and feel. The dial of the 46mm series adopts beveled sculpting and gemstone processing techniques to create 3D curved glass and applies individual carving to create concave spots on the dial for a more vivid look. Treated with multiple processes, the curved dial of the 42mm series is only 9.4mm thin and decorated with an extremely thin, fashionable metal frame.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 46mm series is also equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD precision touch screen with display resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, wider color gamut, and ultra-thin design that is superior to LCD screens, achieving fuller screen color and higher contrast. The screen design is modern and artistic, suitable for people who pursue the finer things in life and speaks to the simple, exquisite design philosophy that is in vogue nowadays.













New professional sports monitoring creates a richer smartwatch experience





Sports enthusiasts ask for professional sports data monitoring and all-around experience from their smartwatches.





The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 46mm series connects with Huawei mobile phone Bluetooth and supports Bluetooth calls at up to 150 meters.





The watch also supports phonebook functionality so you can save friends’ contact information on your watch and easily look them up. At the same time, the watch comes with large storage capacity, housing up to 500 mp3 songs. You can easily manage and enjoy music while exercising.





In the sports mode, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 is compatible with 15 sports, including eight outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon) and seven indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, swimming pool, free training, elliptical machine, rowing machine). For these 15 sports modes, the watch provides full-scale monitoring of approximately 190 types of data. The watch provides targeted pre-exercise data analysis for different sports, data recording analysis during the exercise and professional advice afterwards. It is like having a personal intelligent sports coach to make your exercise safer and better.



Comprehensive health management for your everyday care

In the field of intelligent wearables, Huawei is committed to helping consumers better manage their own health. Leveraging advanced intelligent algorithms, Huawei is an industry leader in health management.

In terms of heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 helps monitor bradycardia and heart failure. Unless in the sports mode, the user will be notified if heart rate is above 100 bpm or below 50 bpm for more than 10 minutes. Users can also view the data in the Huawei Sports and Health App to keep an eye on your health in real time.

In addition to heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring is another function that users care about. Poor quality sleep has become a problem for many. HUAWEI TruSleep™ 2.0 monitors sleep quality, real-time heart rate, sleep breathing quality and uses big data analysis to rate sleep quality. It combines Huawei AI technology to accurately analyze sleep problems and provides sleep improvement suggestions, as well as personalized sleep services and reports to help users improve sleep quality.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 also comes with self-developed HUAWEI TruRelax™ technology, which helps users relieve stress by recording HRV (heart rate variability) values and providing feedback on the user's stress index.

In addition, it also has a sedentary alert, which reminds the user to stand up and move around after a certain period of time. On special occasions, the alert can be turned off. You can also record the number of steps you take each day, calories burned, and the number of times you stand up. HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 provides consumers with all-day physical status information to help them develop healthy living habits and lifestyles.











