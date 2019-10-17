CAPE TOWN – Huawei Technologies has released impressive third-quarter results which saw results rise by 24.4 percent during the first nine months of the year despite its challenges with the US government.
During this period the Chinese technology giant shipped 185 million smartphones which is a 26 percent increase from the previous year. Future results in 2020 may reveal a clearer picture of the impact of trade restrictions as current results were unaudited.
Chinese tech giants ability to still ship so many phones in 2019 suggests its lead in the Chinese market is keeping its sales afloat even though there’s less demand abroad. According to IDC the global market intelligence firm, China shipped 206 million smartphones in 2018. The company also saw rapid growth in other new businesses like PCs, tablets, wearables, and smart audio products.
Huawei also reported revenue of $86.1 billion during the past nine months period. In the carrier business, commercial deployment of 5G networks around the world has sped up. Huawei has continued to launch innovative solutions with leading carriers like 5G Super Uplink, smart & simplified transport networks.
The company has also worked with industry partners to establish an industry alliance and an industry innovation base for 5G deterministic networking to enable the innovation and growth of carriers.