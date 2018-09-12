Huawei to launch Mate 20. Photo: Huawei.
Huawei to launch Mate 20. Photo: Huawei.

CAPE TOWN – Huawei announced that it will launch its new Mate 20 Lite in South Africa next month on the 31 October 2018. 

The device has a dual camera front facing (24MP+2MP)  and dual rear cameras with (16MP+2MP).

The device will have HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset, which has an integrated neural processing unit (NPU).

The NPU powers a variety of artificial intelligence features which improve pictures taken with the dual front-facing cameras and dual rear cameras.

Additionally, the device will support dual Bluetooth, which according to Huawei is a "must for modern multi-taskers". 

"It means you can stay connected during your exercise regime by linking a smartband plus a headset to your phone. Or connect in-car for Bluetooth navigation while using your headset to stay hands-free", said Huawei in a statement.

The device will come with a 3750 mah battery. 

Huawei’s Mate 20 Lite also features a modern smartphone design complete with FullView display, 81% screen-to-body ratio, and Android 8.1.

“The Huawei Mate 20 Lite is yet another game-changer in innovation and intelligence from Huawei,” said Huawei Consumer Business Group SA GM Likun Zhao.

Huawei has yet not announced the local pricing available for the device.

Here is a list of the device specifications:

Specifications:
OS Android 8.1
Display 6.3-inch (2,340 x 1,080) IPS LCD
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 970
RAM 4GB/6GB
Storage 64GB + MicroSD up to 256GB
Rear Camera Dual: 20MP + 2MP
Front Camera Dual: 24MP + 2MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, NFC
Cellular LTE Cat. 12
Battery 3,750mAh
Biometrics Fingerprint Scanner
Dimensions 158.3 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm / 172g


– BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE