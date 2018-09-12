CAPE TOWN – Huawei announced that it will launch its new Mate 20 Lite in South Africa next month on the 31 October 2018.

The device has a dual camera front facing (24MP+2MP) and dual rear cameras with (16MP+2MP).

The device will have HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset, which has an integrated neural processing unit (NPU).

The NPU powers a variety of artificial intelligence features which improve pictures taken with the dual front-facing cameras and dual rear cameras.

Additionally, the device will support dual Bluetooth, which according to Huawei is a "must for modern multi-taskers".

"It means you can stay connected during your exercise regime by linking a smartband plus a headset to your phone. Or connect in-car for Bluetooth navigation while using your headset to stay hands-free", said Huawei in a statement.

The device will come with a 3750 mah battery.

Huawei’s Mate 20 Lite also features a modern smartphone design complete with FullView display, 81% screen-to-body ratio, and Android 8.1.

“The Huawei Mate 20 Lite is yet another game-changer in innovation and intelligence from Huawei,” said Huawei Consumer Business Group SA GM Likun Zhao.

Huawei has yet not announced the local pricing available for the device.

Here is a list of the device specifications:

Specifications: OS Android 8.1 Display 6.3-inch (2,340 x 1,080) IPS LCD Processor HiSilicon Kirin 970 RAM 4GB/6GB Storage 64GB + MicroSD up to 256GB Rear Camera Dual: 20MP + 2MP Front Camera Dual: 24MP + 2MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, NFC Cellular LTE Cat. 12 Battery 3,750mAh Biometrics Fingerprint Scanner Dimensions 158.3 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm / 172g



– BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE