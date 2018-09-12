CAPE TOWN – Huawei announced that it will launch its new Mate 20 Lite in South Africa next month on the 31 October 2018.
The device has a dual camera front facing (24MP+2MP) and dual rear cameras with (16MP+2MP).
The device will have HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset, which has an integrated neural processing unit (NPU).
The NPU powers a variety of artificial intelligence features which improve pictures taken with the dual front-facing cameras and dual rear cameras.
Additionally, the device will support dual Bluetooth, which according to Huawei is a "must for modern multi-taskers".
"It means you can stay connected during your exercise regime by linking a smartband plus a headset to your phone. Or connect in-car for Bluetooth navigation while using your headset to stay hands-free", said Huawei in a statement.
The device will come with a 3750 mah battery.
Huawei’s Mate 20 Lite also features a modern smartphone design complete with FullView display, 81% screen-to-body ratio, and Android 8.1.
“The Huawei Mate 20 Lite is yet another game-changer in innovation and intelligence from Huawei,” said Huawei Consumer Business Group SA GM Likun Zhao.
Huawei has yet not announced the local pricing available for the device.
Here is a list of the device specifications:
|Specifications:
|OS
|Android 8.1
|Display
|6.3-inch (2,340 x 1,080) IPS LCD
|Processor
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|RAM
|4GB/6GB
|Storage
|64GB + MicroSD up to 256GB
|Rear Camera
|Dual: 20MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|Dual: 24MP + 2MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, NFC
|Cellular
|LTE Cat. 12
|Battery
|3,750mAh
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Dimensions
|158.3 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm / 172g
