INTERNATIONAL - Huawei is getting ready to launch its next major device, the P20, at an event in Paris on March 27th.

Rumors have surfaced that the P20 would feature a three-lens system, and the invite — with a ghostly “OOO” motif and the phrase “See mooore with AI,” — would seem to reinforce that theory.

The company is rumored to be launching three devices at the event: the P20, the P20 Lite, and the P20 Plus.

It’s still unclear whether the triple-camera system will be coming to all three devices or not.

Also unknown is what Huawei will actually be using the third camera for; typically, dual-camera systems either have a black-and-white and a color lens, or a standard lens and a telephoto lens.

Other rumors from leaked ads in December claim that the flagship P-series will use the triple-lens system for 40-megapixel stills with 5x zoom, so it could just be to enable multiple levels of optical zoom.

People took to twitter to share their thoughts about what the device would look like:

Is the next Huawei P-series going to be an imaging powerhouse? A digital artist at one of the company's creative agencies added these "PCE Series" ads to their portfolio -- claiming 40MP, 3 lens rear (5x hybrid zoom) + 24MP selfie, all Leica-co-developed. pic.twitter.com/t8w3VlL55L — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 6, 2017

Allegedly this year #Huawei P series will include P20, P20 Plus and P20 Pro three new products, back will be with three cameras. Earlier reports said that Huawei three cameras will be able to support 40 million pixels, 5 times hybrid focus, in theory. pic.twitter.com/s5T9pCdOMY — HKSmartHome (@CellPhoneAgeHK) January 2, 2018

Huawei P20 Plus leaks out in full: notch and dual camera just like on iPhone X - https://t.co/wWm1sl0l5s pic.twitter.com/mgP3xBxFL3 — PhoneArena (@phonearena) February 9, 2018

Huawei P20 Lite certified by FCC: iPhone X like notch, Android Oreo, more https://t.co/iNfTl15fET pic.twitter.com/DAgfBxR58K — Gadgets To Use (@gadgetstouse) February 8, 2018

Huawei P20 Lite gets certified by the FCC, reveals top-notch, Android 8.0 and more https://t.co/20OvkqHTOL pic.twitter.com/BDbNGBMj4F — FoneArena Mobile (@FoneArena) February 7, 2018









- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE