Image: media invite to the next Huawei device reveal. (Supplied by Android Central)

INTERNATIONAL - Huawei is getting ready to launch its next major device, the P20, at an event in Paris on March 27th.

Rumors have surfaced that the  P20 would feature a three-lens system, and the invite — with a ghostly “OOO” motif and the phrase “See mooore with AI,” — would seem to reinforce that theory.

The company is rumored to be launching three devices at the event: the P20, the P20 Lite, and the P20 Plus.

 It’s still unclear whether the triple-camera system will be coming to all three devices or not. 

Also unknown is what Huawei will actually be using the third camera for; typically, dual-camera systems either have a black-and-white and a color lens, or a standard lens and a telephoto lens.

Other rumors from leaked ads in December claim that the flagship P-series will use the triple-lens system for 40-megapixel stills with 5x zoom, so it could just be to enable multiple levels of optical zoom. 

