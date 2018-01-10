INTERNATIONAL - Huawei has unveiled what the company claims to be the “world’s first hybrid smart home network solution” called the Wifi Q2 at the Consumer Electronic Show 2018 (CES) happening at Las Vegas.

The company says that the WiFi Q2 Series system is “a true plug-and-play Wi-Fi system designed for the entire house”.

To set up a wifi sytem for one's home can usualy take up 15-20 minutes of your time. However, Huawei claims that setting up this new system will only take up to 2 minutes.

“The Huawei WiFi Q2 Series is simple to set up, and automatically connects users to the fastest hotspot and frequency to ensure a strong and reliable signal throughout the entire house,” said Huawei.

The systems uses a mesh system and power-line communication to provide coverage in a home, and will support gigabit speeds. Its default channel for devices will be the 5GHz band, and it will sport a dedicated channel for IoT devices.

The sytem is also said to have support up to 16 hotspots. A 3-base system will sell for $349, while a 1-base system with 2 satellites will sell for $219, said Huawei.

The WiFi Q2 is set to launch globally in April, one of the markets first to experience the launch of the device will be the U.S.

