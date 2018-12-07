The Huawei MediaPad T5 10 offers a unique audio and entertainment experience while its robust design means the tablet is well-suited for children.

Johannesburg - Huawei South Africa has launched its latest tablet, HUAWEI MediaPad T5 10.





The powerful 8-core high speed processor smoothly runs multiple apps simultaneously and the expandable microSD (storage up to 256GB) allows you to enjoy your favourite film anytime anywhere. What's more, the High-Definition Screen Display enables a broader vision for wide-screen visual experience.

Immersive Audiovisual Experience.





The tablet boasts a Full HD IPS screen supporting 1920 x 1200 pixels to treat your eyes with true-to-life and colourful images. The 76.4% screen-to-body ratio, 16:10 aspect ratio, and the landscape mode design make the tablet suitable for playing 1080p videos.







In addition, the dual- speaker layout is located at the bottom of the Huawei logo side and equipped with virtual left and right channel sound output for a professional stereo sound effect. The high-quality power amplifier system brings louder and clearer sound with more flexible low-frequency, as well as reducing distortion.





Light and Thin Body Gives A Simple and Smooth Appearance





Our high curvature arc design is applied on the side of the device to enhance the users' holding experience. The detailed anti-fall design for the tempered glass on the front cover and the subtle corner curves make the whole device seems more sleek-looking as well as more delightful to hold. Moreover, the weight is only 460 g. And the 10.1-inch product has two colours: Champagne Gold and Black, both are stylish colors and pleasing to the eye.





Strong Performance





The HUAWEI MediaPad T5 10 is powered by a powerful 8-core processor for peak performance allowing you to run several apps at the same time, and the expandable microSD storage lets you enjoying the favourite film while traveling or on the road.







Furthermore, this tablet is equipped with intelligent file management system, and you can get rid of system cache and debris.







Last but not least, HUAWEI MediaPad T5 10 can connect with Huawei phone, Windows PC and Mac. Do enjoy the seamless sharing experience in a wireless way.





Children's Corner





We do care about how children use our tablet and reckon parents' concern on how tablet screens may affect their children's eyesight. With Children's Corner preinstalled on the HUAWEI MediaPad T5 10 , you can set limits to your child's usage and customize the content available.





Besides the parental control feature, HUAWEI MediaPad T5 offers enhanced eye-comfort modes for your kids' eyesight health: Posture Guidance (provides reminder for your child don't read the tablet when lying down), Blue Ray Filter and Usage Time Control.





The HUAWEI MediaPad T5 10 is be available from this Friday, 7 December 2018 at Vodacom. T he RRP is R 4 299.





About Huawei Consumer BG





Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries, and are used by third of the world’s population. Fifteen R&D centres have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc.





Huawei's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.





For more information please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/



