Huawei has just released the Huawei Y9s which boast incredible features including a 16MP pop-up front camera. Photo: (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File) DURBAN - Huawei has just released the Huawei Y9s which boast incredible features including a 16MP pop-up front camera. The device has impressive features for smartphones in its price range and it caters to the demands of young and trendy consumers, with its advanced camera, ample storage and stunning display capabilities. Huawei Y9s also caters to young consumers’ pockets, as it is available for R6399. Huawei Y9s Photo: Supplied

Here are some of the features of the Huawei Y9s: 48MP Triple AI Camera

Huawei Y9s has a 48MP Triple AI camera setup that yields crystal-clear images, while the 8MP Ultra Wide Angle camera delivers a 120-degree field-of-view. The 2MP depth camera assists in enhancing blurred backgrounds in images and videos by using professional bokeh effects.

Night mode photography

The device's camera has a large sensor, which allows more light to enter while taking images or videos in poorly lit environments. This together with the night mode that uses artificial intelligence algorithms, provides multi-frame noise reduction for night time photography and videography, which helps to increase the brightness and dynamic range of your night time pics.

The night mode also allows for longer exposure shots of up to 6 seconds, improving image stabilisation and eliminating any issues caused by an unsteady hand or camera.

16MP pop-up front camera

The Huawei Y9s comes built in with a 16MP front pop-up camera with advanced AI algorithms, AI backlit imaging combined with new AI beauty features deliver high quality selfies.

Ultra Full View Display

The front pop-up camera removes unnecessary bezels from the HUAWEI Y9s’ front screen, delivering uninterrupted viewing, allowing consumers to fully experience the device’s 6.59-inch Ultra Full View Display and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Huawei Y9s also sports an FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080, which can showcase up to 16.7 million different shades, allowing for a truly kaleidoscopic display of images.

Huawei Y9s Photo: Supplied

Large storage and advanced hardware

The Huawei Y9s houses the high performance Kirin 710F chipset, which is equipped with 6GB+128GB with an option to expand to the 512GB storage (sold separately).

It is also equipped with the Extended Read-Only File System technology, giving it the ability to effectively save memory space, leaving more space for your many apps, songs and videos.

The Huawei Y9s also sports a large 4000mAh battery that powers the device for 1-2 full days’ usage.

Enjoy beauty and technology at your fingertips with the #HuaweiY9s, now available in Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal. pic.twitter.com/AcHwp9YhOv — Huawei Mobile SA (@HuaweiZA) February 3, 2020

