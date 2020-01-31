Huawei’s AppGallery now includes Namola for a safer SA









Huawei Consumer Cloud Services has partnered with Namola, to ensure that more South Africans have access to this life-saving service. Photo: File DURBAN - Huawei Consumer Cloud Services has partnered with Namola, to ensure that more South Africans have access to this life-saving service. Namola is available on Huawei’s AppGallery for current Huawei users, and on Huawei's new device ecosystem, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). "Our research shows that a quarter of our users access Namola from Huawei’s AppGallery on their devices. Therefore, it made sense for us to ensure that Huawei users get the best possible user experience of our app in new Huawei devices," said Peter Matthaei, Chief Executive of Namola. The integration onto HMS is simple and easy and it was a huge success. "It was much quicker than we anticipated and the HMS provided all the framework features that our Namola app needed. Huawei users will now be able to easily find the Namola app on Huawei AppGallery," said Matthaei. The Namola app uses GPS technology to accurately and efficiently locate and support individuals who need emergency assistance, or who are worried about their safety or the safety of others. When a user triggers an alarm, the app notifies a highly trained operator in one of their dedicated, 24/7 control centres, who then dispatches the closest appropriate emergency responder.

An aggregated response network with over 6000 community policing forum and neighbourhood watch members, paramedics, and private security and private ambulances operators (Namola Plus Only) also respond with Namola.

"HUAWEI has gone to great lengths to make it possible for developers to seamlessly integrate with HMS and to make their apps available of the Huawei AppGallery. The dual support for HMS and GMS on a single, easy-to-maintain codebase is a no brainer. With HMS, developers can get the best user experience for their apps," said Matthaei.

Another attractive benefit to HMS, according to Matthaei, is Huawei’s Quick Apps. Because they are installation free, they are perfect for the South African market, which is often data sensitive.

Likun Zhao, Vice President of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East & Africa, said, "HUAWEI is excited to be partnering with Namola, as they provide such a vital service to South Africans. We want to ensure that our users will have a familiar and seamless experience when using the Huawei AppGallery on our new devices. In order to achieve this, we need to work closely with commercial partners and developers like Namola so that HMS becomes the ideal platform where developers can make their apps better, more relevant and more accessible for our Huawei AppGallery users".

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE