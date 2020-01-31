DURBAN - Huawei Consumer Cloud Services has partnered with Namola, to ensure that more South Africans have access to this life-saving service.
Namola is available on Huawei’s AppGallery for current Huawei users, and on Huawei's new device ecosystem, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS).
"Our research shows that a quarter of our users access Namola from Huawei’s AppGallery on their devices. Therefore, it made sense for us to ensure that Huawei users get the best possible user experience of our app in new Huawei devices," said Peter Matthaei, Chief Executive of Namola.
The integration onto HMS is simple and easy and it was a huge success. "It was much quicker than we anticipated and the HMS provided all the framework features that our Namola app needed. Huawei users will now be able to easily find the Namola app on Huawei AppGallery," said Matthaei.
The Namola app uses GPS technology to accurately and efficiently locate and support individuals who need emergency assistance, or who are worried about their safety or the safety of others. When a user triggers an alarm, the app notifies a highly trained operator in one of their dedicated, 24/7 control centres, who then dispatches the closest appropriate emergency responder.