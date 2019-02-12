FILE PHOTO: Man walks by a Huawei logo at a shopping mall in Shanghai

CAPE TOWN – Huawei’s upcoming smartphones are set to be launched event in Paris and will be named the P30 and P30 Pro. This is according to a report by TechRadar, which stated that a Polish news website Telix.pl announced that the event would take place in Paris in March and the P30 is rumoured to have a triple-lens rear camera while the P30 Pro could have four lenses, and one or both models could have a 38MP or 40MP lens.

Huawei has not yet revealed anything about the design or features of its new smartphones, and they may include anything from bezel-less displays to powerful new chips with 5G-compatible network hardware.

Leaked photos which were released by One leak, showed that the devices could come with a tiny teardrop notch and very little bezel with a 3.5mm head jack.





Just keeping my leaky momentum, now with our first look at the #HuaweiP30! 360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over at @91Mobiles -> https://t.co/W3R9sqtgAK pic.twitter.com/nvz7wS1tAJ — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 4, 2019

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE