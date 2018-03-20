Image: Huawei to have their own campus in South Africa.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

INTERNATIONAL - The Huawei P20 is the next flagship phone the company is yet to officially launch on March 27.

Huawei has already teased the P20, complete with name, ahead of its Paris launch event.

Getting the big and clear picture has never been easier. #SeeMooore with #HuaweiP20. pic.twitter.com/y7ZWEVomMK — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) March 13, 2018

However, The Huawei P20 Pro has been leaked in full, revealing the possible specs of its triple-lens camera, the battery size and more.

Leaks have revealed that the device will have a 128GB of storage and that there will be a P20 Lite meaning we could see a trio of new phones.

The Huawei P20 is likely to boast a premium metal and glass design and arrive in three variants - the Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro and Hauwei P20 Lite.

Leaks suggest that the P20 and P20 Pro are set to have front-facing fingerprint scanners, while the Lite will have its digit reader on the rear.

Here are full details on what leaks suggest:

Screen: The phones will have big screens with slender bezels are expected to feature on all three of the rumored handsets with an iPhone X-style with front-facing camera and sensors.

The P20 Lite is expected to be the smallest at 5.6 inches, the P20 is tipped to have a 5.8-inch display and the P20 Pro a 6.1-inch panel.

Camera: The big talking point on the Huawei P20 is the camera. Leaks point to the P20 and P20 Lite both having dual rear-facing cameras, while the Huawei P20 Pro is said to pack in three cameras on its rear, potentially reaching up to 40MP.



Specs: Huawei's own Kirin 970 chipset is expected to run the show, with a rumored 8GB of RAM alongside it. The P20 and P20 Pro are also said to come with 128GB of storage as standard.

According to Roland Quandt (viaMobileScout), the P20 will cost €679 (around $835) while the larger P20 Pro will run for €899 (roughly $1,106 or R13 227).

What you get for ur money when buying the P20/P20 Pro (WEU):

P20 = 5.8in, 4/128GB = 679 Euro.

P20 Pro = 6.1in (not 6.01), 6/128GB = 899 Euro.

no other memory variants planned for Euroland, it seems. Other regions will get more variants. Some more official shots (size comparison): pic.twitter.com/ldi9oZ9jbj — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 18, 2018

According to the leak, those are specifically for the two variants planned for Europe: the P20 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the P20 Plus with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Additionally, European prices tend to be higher and include tax, so it’ll likely not be a 1:1 conversion for pricing in the US.

Venture Beat mobile reporter Evan Blass leaked what the devices would look like via Twitter:

P20 Lite marketing image pic.twitter.com/qYR8BSVufU — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 16, 2018

Full Nova 3e (China's P20 Lite) color palette. pic.twitter.com/N3GQmbWC6O — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 16, 2018

READ ALSO: Huawei to launch new devices this coming March

READ ALSO: SA contract prices of Samsung S9 and S9+ revealed

TOP STORY: I am broke, says Robert Mugabe

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



