Instagram has announced changes to its account disable policy to ensure that Instagram is a supportive place for all users. Photo: File

DURBAN – Instagram has announced changes to their account disable policy to ensure that Instagram is a supportive place for all users. The new changes will help Instagram to quickly detect and remove accounts that repeatedly violate Instagram's policies.

Under Instagram's existing policies, accounts that have a certain percentage of violating content are disabled. With Instagram's new policy, accounts that have a certain percentage of violating content will be removed but Instagram will also remove accounts that have a certain number of violations within a window of time.

This change will allow Instagram to enforce their policies more consistently and hold people accountable for what they post on the app.

Source: Instagram.





Instagram will also be introducing a new notification process that will help people understand if their account is at risk of being disabled. This Instagram notification will also offer the user the opportunity to appeal content deleted.

To start appeals will be available for content deleted for violations of Instagram's nudity and pornography, bullying and harassment, hate speech, drug sales, and counter-terrorism policies. However, Instagram will be expanding appeals in the forthcoming months.

If the content is removed in error, Instagram will restore the post and remove the violation from the user's account record.

Instagram gives users the option to appeal the disabling of their account through the Instagram Help Centre and in the coming months it will be available within Instagram.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE