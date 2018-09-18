CAPE TOWN - Instagram today announced that it will be adding a shopping tab to the Explore section.

This newly added feature will allow users to scroll through a dedicated feed of shoppable merchandise from various sellers. This is all part of the company's launch for its standalone shopping app.

As part of the launch, Instagram will let sellers add stickers to their Stories for the first time, letting buyers make purchases from the Stories feed by tapping on merchandise.

However, a date for the launch of its standalone shopping app is yet be announced. The company has been testing a shopping feature in November 2016 but made it available in March of last year. Additionally, Instagram began testing shoppable Stories in June 2018.

According to Instagram, 90 million people a month tap posts to reveal shopping tags.In its recent earnings call, chief operating Sheryl Sandberg said that more than 25 million businesses already have Instagram accounts, and 2 million of them advertise with Facebook.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE