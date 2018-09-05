



The app could possibly be called IG Shopping and it will allow users to browse collections of goods from merchants that they follow and buy them through the app. Instagram has declined to comment.





The launch date of the app is unknown, however, development is ongoing and it may be cancelled before it is released. According to sources, Instagram believes that they are in a good position to make a major move into e-commerce.





Over 25 million businesses have Instagram accounts and 2 million of that number and advertisers while four in five Instagram users follow at least one business. Designing a standalone app will enable the company to offer a dedicated home for an Instagram activity that is becoming increasingly popular while also increasing opportunities for revenue.





It was in November 2016 that Instagram started testing a shopping feature and in March 2017 they expanded the feature more broadly.





Companies can tag posts with individual products that will allow Instagram users to shop directly from the post. The social media app is also testing a feature that will allow users to shop from Instagram stories.





Instagram has also been testing Direct a new messaging app since December 2017 and in June 2018, they launched IGTV that allows people to watch vertically shot videos on the app.





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

