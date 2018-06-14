



On Instagram stories, when a sticker with a shopping bag icon appears then the user can tap on the icon to get more details or information about the product.





The Instagram stories for brands like Adidas, Aritzia and Louis Vuitton have already started using this new feature allowing users to purchase items no matter what part of the world they live in.





According to the Facebook-owned company, shoppers on Instagram are savvy and they use the social media platform to find out about the latest styles and trends. There are 300 million people that are viewing Instagram stories on a daily basis.





Studies commissioned by Facebook IQ showed that on average more than 1 in 3 self-reported daily active Instagrammers surveyed in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom said that they have become more interested in a product after seeing it on an Instagram story.





In 2016, Instagram first introduced their in-app shopping feature which allowed users to tap through photos and purchase items that were featured in Instagram posts.





Introducing new Instagram features





Within the space of a month, Instagram introduced two new features. Just last month the social media platform introduced a mute feature that would allow a user to stop seeing an individual's posts in the own newsfeed without unfollowing them.





The second new feature is called @mention sharing. This new feature allows users to report an Instagram story that you are tagged in onto your own Instagram story.

















