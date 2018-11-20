Photo: Pexels.

CAPE TOWN – Instagram announced that it will be going after accounts that use third-party services to get more engagement on their profiles. Instagram said in a blog post: "Every day people come to Instagram to have real experiences, including genuine interactions. It is our responsibility to ensure these experiences aren’t disrupted by inauthentic activity."

The company said it will be removing all the fake likes, follows and comments from accounts and remove it for violating the platform’s Community Guidelines and Terms of Use.

This was announced as part of policy change and it has built machine learning-powered moderation tools that will help identify which accounts use these services.

If you are caught using third-party apps to boost popularity, You will be notified within Instagram that your fake likes have been removed.

You will then be prompted to change their password, in case the third-party apps have compromised their account security.

According to the company’s press release, the platform is planning on taking more measures against fake activity in the coming weeks, so be warned.

Photo: Instagram

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE