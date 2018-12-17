FILE - This Oct. 11, 2011 file photo, shows the exterior of Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. Netflix will still be there for fans of the old TV series "Friends," but maintaining the relationship will come at a steep price. The New York Times reported that Netflix paid $100 million to keep showing "Friends" on its U.S. service through 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

INTERNATIONAL – Netflix is testing an instant replay feature that will allow viewers the opportunity to replay a scene on the app. this is according to a report by the LA Times, the way the feature works is that users can pause a movie or TV show and re-watch a scene at the touch of a button.

The report also stated that the instant replay is currently only available within certain Netflix content, and presents viewers with a prompt to rewatch a memorable scene.

The company added that this feature is currently in testing and it may not be rolled out in the future.

On social media, viewers that were able to experience the test were not entirely happy about the appearance of “watch that scene again” pop-up on their screens.

Here is what they had to say:

Hey @netflix instant replay sucks, I dont want your crap jarring me out of my movie, might as well add a commercial. Leave that shit for sports channels. Or at least give us an opt out if you go live with this junk. — 3ReV (@3REV) December 13, 2018





@NetflixUK doesn’t need an instant replay, it just needs a button to go back 10-30 seconds like Amazon does. #Netflix — Claire (@cthrumyis) December 14, 2018





The "instant replay" option Netflix added almost feels like they're insulting my intelligence. I know how to rewind Netflix, if I want to "watch that scene" again I'm fully capable of doing so on my own — Chandler Treon (@CTreon1457) December 14, 2018









I don't need instant replay, @netflix. You know that I do need? A button that takes me back to exactly where I was before instead of having to guess if I accidentally brush the slider lightly and skip all the way to the end. CC: @hulu @YouTube @PrimeVideo — Mike Hughey (@damn_dirty_ape) December 14, 2018





I haven’t had that instant replay button come up while watching Netflix yet, but I hope that if they keep it, they somehow make it a feature that you can choose to disable. Because that shit sounds really distracting. pic.twitter.com/vbROm8I6v3 — Sunshine G. Bruno (@sunshinegbruno) December 14, 2018

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE