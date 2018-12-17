FILE - This Oct. 11, 2011 file photo, shows the exterior of Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. Netflix will still be there for fans of the old TV series "Friends," but maintaining the relationship will come at a steep price. The New York Times reported that Netflix paid $100 million to keep showing "Friends" on its U.S. service through 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

INTERNATIONAL – Netflix is testing an instant replay feature that will allow viewers the opportunity to replay a scene on the app.

this is according to a report by the LA Times, the way the feature works is that users can pause a movie or TV show and re-watch a scene at the touch of a button.

The report also stated that the instant replay is currently only available within certain Netflix content, and presents viewers with a prompt to rewatch a memorable scene.

The company added that this feature is currently in testing and it may not be rolled out in the future.

On social media, viewers that were able to experience the test were not entirely happy about the  appearance of “watch that scene again” pop-up on their screens.

Here is what they had to say:

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE