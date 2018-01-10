CAPE TOWN - iStore has announced its iPhone battery replacement prices for South Africa.

iStore said the iPhone battery replacement cost is R429.78. This is iStore’s out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement, in accordance with the Apple battery replacement programme.

The company made the announcement following a statement from Apple regarding iPhone battery replacements in the US. In the US, Apple offers users a battery replacement for $29, which is valid for the iPhone 6 or newer.

For your first time, you can get the replacement regardless of the diagnostic test results. However, after that it will only apply if the iPhone fails the diagnostic test in order to qualify for additional battery replacements at $29.

If a customer wants an additional battery replacement, but their device does not fail the diagnostic test, the price of the replacement is $79. Apple said iPhone batteries are designed to retain up to 80% of their original capacity after 500 charge cycles.

Owners of iPhone SE, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, and 7 Plus who suspect their battery might need to be replaced should visit the website to make a technical appointment.

“Online booking is essential. The in-store technical appointment fee of R200 usually applicable to non-iStore customers will be waived for this battery replacement programme, for a limited time only, provided that an appointment has been booked online", said iStore.

