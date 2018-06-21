CAPE TOWN - Instagram has reached a billion viewers and released a statement, announcing the launch of IGTV, a new app that allows you to watch long-form, vertical video from Instagram creators.

Picture: IGTV. (Instagram blog).





"Today, we have two big announcements to share. First, Instagram is now a global community of one billion! Since our launch in 2010, we’ve watched with amazement as the community has flourished and grown. This is a major accomplishment — so from all of us at Instagram, thank you!".

"Second, we’re announcing our most exciting feature to date: IGTV, a new app for watching long-form, vertical video from your favorite Instagram creators, like LaurDIY posting her newest project or King Bach sharing his latest comedy skit. While there’s a stand-alone IGTV app, you’ll also be able to watch from within the Instagram app so the entire community of one billion can use it from the very start", said the statement.

Picture: IGTV. (Instagram blog).

The app which is a stand-alone app, users will be able to view the content from the Instagram app.

According to Co-Founder & CEO of Instagram, Kevin Systrom said that IGTV is different in a few ways. It is built on how you use your phone so the videos will either be full screen or vertical. IGTV also does not limit videos to one minute and can be up to an hour long, unlike Instagram.

“We’ve made it simple, too. Just like turning on the TV, IGTV starts playing as soon as you open the app. You don’t have to search to start watching content from people you already follow on Instagram and others you might like based on your interests. You can swipe up to discover more — switch between “For You,” “Following,” “Popular” and “Continue Watching.” You can also like, comment and send videos to friends in Direct”, said Systrom.

Picture: IGTV. (Instagram blog).

Also, similar to how a TV operates, IGTV will have channels. However, in IGTV, the creators are the channels.

“When you follow a creator on Instagram, their IGTV channel will show up for you to watch. Anyone can be a creator — you can upload your own IGTV videos in the app or on the web to start your own channel”, said Systrom.

Picture: IGTV. (Instagram blog).

In the statement, Systrom adds that Instagram has always been place for people to connect, inspire and entertain.

“With your help, IGTV begins a new chapter of video on Instagram. We hope it brings you closer to the people and things you love”, concluded Systrom.

IGTV will be rolling out globally over the next few weeks on Android and iOS. You can learn more by visiting the Instagram Help Center.

READ ALSO: Instagram users can now shop on Instagram stories

ALSO READ: Instagram gets a makeover, see what's new

TOP STORY: Luxury Cape Town apartments scooped up by South Africans

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE