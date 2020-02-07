Is there life after Google? Huawei Mate 30 Pro seems to have the answers









Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, launches the Mate 30 smartphone range in Munich CAPE TOWN - Huawei made the news for all the wrong reasons last year when the US instituted a trade ban on the company in May, prohibiting any US entities from doing business with them.

This meant that any new devices Huawei created could not make use of Google Mobile Services, the essential ecosystem underlying the Android platform.

It was quite a blow to a company that had been so strong in the global smartphone market over the past few years.





Huawei began building its own ecosystem so that it could develop devices that didn’t need Google Mobile Services to run. Huawei would now use Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) with Android open source, as well as its recognisable EMUI as the device interface.





So when I was recently given the Huawei Mate 30 Pro to test for a week, I wanted to find out for myself whether this new flagship –with a brand new ecosystem is even worth a second look’. After a week, I have to say, we were pleasantly surprised.





Because there are real user concerns about Huawei’s new interface and the availability of certain must-have apps on its new phones, We thought we would take you through a step-by-step setup of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, as well as take a look at this smartphone’s most noteworthy features.





1. Can I still use Insta, FB and Twitter?





Thanks to Huawei’s 40W Supercharge, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro was ready to use in just 30 minutes. The next step, of course, was to transfer all my data from my Apple device to this Huawei smartphone, which I thought would be a bit hit and miss. But it was easy enough to do via the Huawei Phone Clone app, which I found on Apples App store ( theMate 30 Pro has this pre-installed), . The Huawei Phone Clone app works with all makes of smartphones and transfer all of your data including Apps, images, contacts, music etc





I did find a stumbling block, though, in the phone cloning process when my Facebook app didn’t pull through. So I went into Huawei AppGallery, searched for Facebook, and found a jump link to install it directly from facebook. The installation was simple enough and, once downloaded, the app functioned as normal. I was able to do this with most commonly used apps such as Twitter, Waze and even Whatsapp. For those that didn’t have a jump link, I had to download them from third party stores like Aptoide. ( Iknow you are thinking, what about security and Malware? More on that in my security review below).





Insta was fine, too, although I had to log in with my FB details and not my Google account, which wasn’t a problem for me as I am an FB user. This might not suit everyone, though.





By the way, the Huawei AppGallery is a goldmine of local apps you’ve most likely never seen before and didn’t know you needed. It’s definitely commendable that Huawei is investing time, money and services into local app development. But I was a bit annoyed that the FNB app was not on the Huawei AppGallery, even though Standard Bank and ABSA were there. According to Huawei they still in discussions with all other banking institutions but in the meantime I was able to transfer the FNB app from my old phone and use it as normal.





2. But isn’t downloading apps from other sources a security risk?