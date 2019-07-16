Photo: Reuters.

CAPE TOWN – Research and advisory firm Gartner released its 2019 PC market statistics for the second-quarter which revealed that Lenovo is the biggest PC brand in the world. According to the stats, which is based on the sales of desktop PCs, notebook PCs, and portable premium products, but not Chromebooks or iPads, Lenovo's success was due to strong year-over-year growth.

Mikako Kitagawa, senior principal analyst at Gartner said in a statement: "Worldwide PC shipments growth was driven by demand from the Windows 10 refresh in the business market in the second quarter of 2019. Desktop PC growth was strong, which offset a decline in mobile PC shipments.”

“Additionally, there are signs that the Intel CPU shortage is easing, which has been an ongoing impact on the market for the past 18 months. The shortage mainly impacted small and midsize vendors as large vendors took advantage and continued to grow, taking market share away from the smaller vendors that struggled to secure CPUs.”

HP was named the second biggest brand and Dell was in third place in terms of PC market share, and together these three brands account for 64 percent of all PC shipments globally.

“These top three vendors continued to gain share in the PC market taking advantage of economies of scale,” Gartner said. “Intel’s CPU supply shortage in the first half of the year accelerated this trend.”

Lenovo saw impressive performance compared to the same period last year, with its shipments growing by double digits in all key regions except Latin America.

However, Gartner added that the ongoing trade dispute — and the potential imposition of tariffs — adds uncertainty to the near-term outlook for PC demand.

“While the US-China trade war did not impact the PC market in the second quarter of 2019, the next phase of tariffs could have a significant impact. Most laptops and tablets are currently manufactured in China and sales of these devices in the U.S. could face significant price increases if the punitive tariffs are imposed and vendors do not take quick action to respond,” said Kitagawa.

Here is a list of the best-selling PC brands ranked by market share:



Company 2Q19 Shipments 2Q19 Market Share (%) 2Q18 Shipments 2Q18 Market Share (%) 2Q19-2Q18 Growth (%) Lenovo 15,774 25.0 13,608 21.9 15.9 HP Inc. 13,992 22.2 13,636 22.0 2.6 Dell 10,654 16.9 10,435 16.8 2.1 Apple 3,711 5.9 3,720 6.0 -0.2 Acer Group 3,395 5.4 3,968 6.4 -14.4 ASUS 3,100 4.9 3,442 5.5 -9.9 Others 12,347 19.6 13,231 21.3 -6.7 Total 62,974 100.0 62,040 100.0 1.5



