INTERNATIONAL - Lately, many leaks have surfaced on the new Motorola device which will be named the Moto Z3 Play developed by Lenovo.
The most recent leak that surfaced was a German technology site Winfuture.de which published what appear to be the first official images of the upcoming device.
According to reports, the Moto Z3 Play will feature a dual 12MP camera system, and the leaked images show the phone has two rear camera lenses.
It is said to have a FHD+ (1,080 × 2,160) 6-inch AMOLED display, a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chip, and 4GB RAM. The Moto Z3 Play will also come with either 32GB or 64GB of storage.
As with previous Moto devices, the Z3 Play will be compatible with Moto Mods. XDA-Developers recently published internal Lenovo images of the Moto Z3 Play which showed a Moto Mod that will enable 5G support.
Additionally, leaks suggested that Lenovo plans to unveil the device in Brazil on 6 June 2018.
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE