INTERNATIONAL - Lately, many leaks have surfaced on the new Motorola device which will be named the Moto Z3 Play developed by Lenovo.

The most recent leak that surfaced was a German technology site Winfuture.de which published what appear to be the first official images of the upcoming device.

According to reports, the Moto Z3 Play will feature a dual 12MP camera system, and the leaked images show the phone has two rear camera lenses.

It is said to have a FHD+ (1,080 × 2,160) 6-inch AMOLED display, a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chip, and 4GB RAM. The Moto Z3 Play will also come with either 32GB or 64GB of storage.

Image: Leaked images of the Moto Z3 Play by German technology site Winfuture.de

As with previous Moto devices, the Z3 Play will be compatible with Moto Mods. XDA-Developers recently published internal Lenovo images of the Moto Z3 Play which showed a Moto Mod that will enable 5G support.

Additionally, leaks suggested that Lenovo plans to unveil the device in Brazil on 6 June 2018.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE