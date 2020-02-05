JOHANNESBURG - Lenovo Group, the global tech group, well known for their laptops and PCs recently released a new range of smart tablets.
The new Lenovo Yoga Tab is an impressive piece of hardware, backed up with some strong software as well, running on Android's v5.1 Lollipop with a Quad Core™ 1.3 GHz (Qualcomm® Snapdragon APQ8009) processor.
As a person who uses their smartphone and not a tab, i found it surprisingly quite pleasing to use. I never thought that having a tab could make your lifestyle more enjoyable and it did, while saving me precious battery life on my smartphone.