As a person who uses their smartphone and not a tab, i found it surprisingly quite pleasing to use. I never thought that having a tab could make your lifestyle more enjoyable and it did, while saving me precious battery life on my smartphone.

The new Lenovo Yoga Tab is an impressive piece of hardware, backed up with some strong software as well, running on Android's v5.1 Lollipop with a Quad Core™ 1.3 GHz (Qualcomm® Snapdragon APQ8009) processor.

JOHANNESBURG - Lenovo Group, the global tech group, well known for their laptops and PCs recently released a new range of smart tablets.

I have never come across such crisp image quality on a tab previously, along with an impress mini sound bar that just picks up the design of the Yoga Tab. The retractable base at the bottom of the tab made it very easy for me to place the tab on a surface and use it to watch videos, or play music while cooking in the kitchen, or even laying in bed.





Lenovo is defiantly winning at uplifting the design of new tablets in the market, not just adding things to look better, but to have a practical purpose as well.





Four ways to use the tablet Scroll through recipes while you cook

Check your social feeds while you eat, and watch movies while you work out.

Yoga Tablet 3 10’s innovative design places a battery cylinder and kickstand on the side of the device, shifting the center of gravity and opening up multiple ways to use it:

Immersive audio

The Yoga Tab 3 10 delivers rich home theater sound that you will not experience on any other tablet.

The two integrated front-facing speakers and powerfully immersive Dolby Atmos sound give louder, clearer and dynamic audio.





Rotatable camera

Enjoy a new way to take beautiful photos or chat on Skype with the Yoga Tab 3 10’s pin-sharp 8MP 180° rotatable camera. Its camera gesture controls let you strike a pose and simply open-close your hand to take a picture.





