LG has created the G Series smartphones that are not only at the cutting edge of technological advancement, but that can also stand the test of time. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - LG has created the G Series smartphones that are not only at the cutting edge of technological advancement, but that can also stand the test of time. By seamlessly integrating the best of smart technology and AI capabilities, LG’s G series is taking the next step in the evolution of smartphones.

LG is well positioned to help its users access the full potential of their smart devices by combining innovative AI with popular features that users have come to expect. This makes it easier than ever for consumers to live smarter lives.2

LG has established a legacy of conducting exhaustive research into understanding what features and technology modern consumers desire right now and what they will find useful in the not-too-distant future.

For this reason, LG has established five AI labs around the world because the company appreciates just how important AI-based tech is.

The potential of AI is endless, and it provides for user-centric innovations that LG will continue to prioritise.

All LG’s smartphones are designed to be robust, but the G Series benefits from additional scrutiny and has undergone military spec testing to ensure ultimate reliability.

From 2013, when the first G-Series phone debuted, important awards started to roll in. Some of the awards include CES Innovation Award as well as the Reddot Communication Design Award in 2014, the Reddot Product Design Award in 2018 and the Innovation Award winner in 2019.

LG’s G Series of mobile phones continues to be a pioneer in the mobile communications space with features that appeal to a wide range of consumers looking for different functionalities in one great device.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE