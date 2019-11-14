Pan African telecoms group Liquid Telecom said it was working with Microsoft to launch a new enterprise cloud service. PHOTO: Armand Hough /African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN   - Pan African telecoms group Liquid Telecom said it was working with Microsoft to a launch new enterprise cloud service to improve business collaboration, productivity and drive growth on the continent.

The announcement was made at this week's annual AfricaCom conference in Cape Town.

The Azure peering service uses Liquid Telecom’s fibre network, strategically located data centres and cloud architecture to provide organisations with optimised, reliable internet connectivity to Microsoft services such as Microsoft Office 365, chief digital officer David Behr said.

"The launch of these new services marks an exciting new chapter in the trusted collaboration between Liquid Telecom and Microsoft, and act as a catalyst for business growth across Africa,” said Behr.

“Liquid Telecom is the first choice for organisations wanting fast, reliable and scalable connectivity to their Microsoft services. With the new Microsoft Azure peering service, the two organisations are transforming connectivity to services like Microsoft Office 365, increasing business agility, innovation, and growth.”

Delegates at the AfricaCom conference in Cape Town. PHOTO: Armand Hough /African News Agency (ANA)


Liquid Telecom chief executive Nic Rudnick said the company was one of Microsoft’s fastest growing network connectivity partners in Africa.

“The scale and reach of our fibre network, data centre infrastructure, local knowledge, and expertise enable Microsoft enterprise customers to realise their business objectives more quickly and effectively," he said.

"Together, Liquid Telecom and Microsoft are creating a modern business foundation for customers across Africa, one that inspires innovation, cloud-paced change, compliance, and business growth.”

AfricaCom touts itself as Africa’s biggest telecoms, technology conference where industry experts and leaders from across the continent gather to discuss digital connectivity.

- African News Agency (ANA) 