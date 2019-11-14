Pan African telecoms group Liquid Telecom said it was working with Microsoft to launch a new enterprise cloud service. PHOTO: Armand Hough /African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - Pan African telecoms group Liquid Telecom said it was working with Microsoft to a launch new enterprise cloud service to improve business collaboration, productivity and drive growth on the continent. The announcement was made at this week's annual AfricaCom conference in Cape Town.

The Azure peering service uses Liquid Telecom’s fibre network, strategically located data centres and cloud architecture to provide organisations with optimised, reliable internet connectivity to Microsoft services such as Microsoft Office 365, chief digital officer David Behr said.

"The launch of these new services marks an exciting new chapter in the trusted collaboration between Liquid Telecom and Microsoft, and act as a catalyst for business growth across Africa,” said Behr.

“Liquid Telecom is the first choice for organisations wanting fast, reliable and scalable connectivity to their Microsoft services. With the new Microsoft Azure peering service, the two organisations are transforming connectivity to services like Microsoft Office 365, increasing business agility, innovation, and growth.”