DURBAN - 21CSkills is a digital e-learning platform focusing on educating Africans - especially youth - on the skills they need to excel in the fourth industrial revolution. According to the 21CSkills website, the learning platform was specifically designed with the African learner in mind, helping the continent's students, developers and start-ups gain the tech skills they will need for the 21st century.

21CSkills focuses on skills such as blockchain, data science, AI, Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), cloud and game development. "We deliver this service by working with our partners across the globe who are leaders in technology, such as Sigfox, Unity and Microsoft. We will be signing up more partners with learning content, including universities and other tech companies," said Helinna Ayalew, Head of Digital Education at Liquid Telecom

Ayalew said that they are keen to help African youth get certified skills that enable them to access jobs in the digital and tech space, pursue their start-up ambitions and get formal employment.

The platform was launched in early 2019 after a pilot with 560 students from 10 countries across Africa



According to Liquid Telecom, the digital skills platform will benefit:



1. African youth

2. People looking to upskill or reskill

3. Corporates that support skills development – both outside and inside their organisation

4. NGOs supporting skills development

5. Governments



"Growth in new skills and access to digital jobs will help drive GDP growth across the region.," said Ayalew.



Courses on the 21CSkills platform have been already made available to students through our partners hubs.

For example, 21CSkills is currently being used to train data scientist students participating in the DataHack4FI competition, while AfriLabs, a network organisation of 158 innovation centres across 45 African countries, is also leveraging the platform.



BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE