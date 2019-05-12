Liquid Pro is free to download globally and provides a full suite of advanced trading features. Photo: Supplied

TOKYO – Global cryptocurrency platform Liquid.com on Friday announced the launch of the company's new mobile app, Liquid Pro, available on Android and iOS. The mobile app is free to download globally, subject to country or region availability by Google Play Store and App Store. In Japan, Liquid users are able to use a Japan-only mobile app version called Liquid Lite.

Liquid Pro features a first-of-its-kind complete set of tools for margin traders, who can open and manage positions all within the app, trading with up to 25x leverage on markets such as BTC/USD and BTC/JPY.

With the Liquid Pro mobile app, users are able to place and execute trades with full charting capabilities optimized for mobile devices. Indicators and tools available include RSI, Bollinger bands, SMA and EMA. Users can also manage their portfolios more efficiently on their smartphone by tracking their positions on Liquid Pro, enabling quicker reactions to market movements while on the go.

Liquid reaffirms its commitment to the security of customer assets with the Liquid Pro app biometric unlock feature, complementing Liquid's existing security features, including storage of 100 percent of customer assets in multisig cold wallets.

Liquid chief executive Mike Kayamori said: “Liquid Pro was developed based on customer feedback from a broad cross-section of professional traders, who helped us identify what would be most important for them to have in a crypto trading app.

“Our market research highlighted a need for pro traders to be able to more effectively, conveniently make trades and manage positions while away from a computer Crypto traders today want to be able to take full control of their trades no matter where they are.

“This includes margin trading and being able to properly manage positions on a smartphone. Our product team worked tirelessly to build an app that would help enhance our customers' trading experience, anytime, anywhere.”

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE