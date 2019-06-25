DURBAN - Presto, a youth-owned business, has an app which provides access to study guides written by the top performing students in South Africa. To celebrate Youth Month,, Presto is giving away their study hacks guide for free (worth R100) to all learners in South Africa.

This book is packed with the best study strategies by the top performing students in South Africa, including a Rhodes Scholar and a learner who came first for Matric in 2012.

"We believe that this guide can improve the marks for all learners in South Africa," said Shivad Singh, the 24-year-old founder and Chief Executive of Presto, a youth-owned business.

He added, "We hope that by Presto giving their study hacks book to all South African learners for free, it will pave the way for an improvement in learners’ marks, leading to a rise in the standards of education across the country".

This campaign is one of the first steps in Presto’s mission to improve education in South Africa. "Every child has the capacity to be a genius. We want to unlock that potential in as many learners as possible in South Africa and then the rest of Africa," said Singh.

To access the study hacks books, simply download the Presto Books app by searching “Presto Books” in the app store. Once the app is downloaded, click on “Study Hacks” book to get your free guide for you or your child.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE