JOHANNESBURG - Many Game of Thrones fans who made the sacrifice to wake up at 3am to catch the first episode of the hit series latest season was left fuming after the DSTV Now app refused to work on Monday morning. 

The app eventually worked once the episode had already started. 

DSTV cited technical issues with their live streams in a tweet in response to the mishap. 

Take a look at how viewers reacted to the debacle on Twitter below: 













"Game of Thrones" season 8 premiered in South Africa on 15 April. Picture: Screengrab/YouTube

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE 