Game of Thrones fans were left fuming after the DSTV Now app refused to work on Monday morning.

DSTV cited technical issues with their live streams in a tweet in response to the mishap.





Take a look at how viewers reacted to the debacle on Twitter below:





We seem to be experiencing a technical issue with our live streams but our technical team is hard at work trying to fix the problem. In the meantime, please log out of the app, clear the app cache and log back in and let us know how it goes. — DStv Care (@DStvCare) April 15, 2019













My dstvnow not working on my phone — Ayobami Oriola (@AyobamiOriola) April 14, 2019





DSTV Now showing me flames 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SbF0u7mZJU — The North Remembers (@Nwatshinaka) April 14, 2019





Seeing people on TL complain about DStv now app not working knowing I’m just waiting for ka link pic.twitter.com/VkiVVg1pUZ — Masulani Zulu (@Masulani_) April 15, 2019









Who else is experiencing downtime on the DStv Now app?? #GOTonDSTV pic.twitter.com/BRIoQExeBZ — Urban Geek™ (@Charlie_Blazze) April 15, 2019









@dstv you’ve promoted #GameOfThrones so much and how it’s gonna be live streamed from USA yet your app isn’t working. Your subscription fees are high and this is unacceptable service. or lack thereof. Utterly useless — Damien Williams (@damien_thom) April 15, 2019





Am so pissed right now — LandBabes💞 (@Mahlatsdzee) April 15, 2019





Stop tweeting and go back to work fixing the app 😭 you’re literally torturing us now. — Shay (@Flooffiie) April 15, 2019





"Game of Thrones" season 8 premiered in South Africa on 15 April. Picture: Screengrab/YouTube





The app eventually worked once the episode had already started.