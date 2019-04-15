We seem to be experiencing a technical issue with our live streams but our technical team is hard at work trying to fix the problem. In the meantime, please log out of the app, clear the app cache and log back in and let us know how it goes.— DStv Care (@DStvCare) April 15, 2019
Dstv now app is down.tjo #GameofThronesSeason8 pic.twitter.com/5HdGYQTpLH— Tiisetso (@Mo2c_13) April 14, 2019
My dstvnow not working on my phone— Ayobami Oriola (@AyobamiOriola) April 14, 2019
DSTV Now showing me flames 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SbF0u7mZJU— The North Remembers (@Nwatshinaka) April 14, 2019
Seeing people on TL complain about DStv now app not working knowing I’m just waiting for ka link pic.twitter.com/VkiVVg1pUZ— Masulani Zulu (@Masulani_) April 15, 2019
Who else is experiencing downtime on the DStv Now app?? #GOTonDSTV pic.twitter.com/BRIoQExeBZ— Urban Geek™ (@Charlie_Blazze) April 15, 2019
DSTV Now 😞 @DStv you cannot be trusted…. pic.twitter.com/9PjKfIw0pQ— T’Challa (@BlaCountree) April 15, 2019
@dstv you’ve promoted #GameOfThrones so much and how it’s gonna be live streamed from USA yet your app isn’t working. Your subscription fees are high and this is unacceptable service. or lack thereof. Utterly useless— Damien Williams (@damien_thom) April 15, 2019
Am so pissed right now— LandBabes💞 (@Mahlatsdzee) April 15, 2019
Stop tweeting and go back to work fixing the app 😭 you’re literally torturing us now.— Shay (@Flooffiie) April 15, 2019