DURBAN - As the festive period rolls around, the search for Christmas presents starts and looking for the perfect gift can be daunting.

Giving a loved one a tech gift can be the best thing to under the Christmas tree and Loot.co.za is offering a variety of items for Christmas.

Below are five gifts for him and her from Loot.co.za

HIM:

1. Hisense N70B7100 70" HDR UHD Smart TV

Price: R12999

The Hisense UHD Smart TV's simplified design that allows you to effortlessly switch between all of your favourite apps and devices in three or fewer steps, VIDAA U makes it easier and quicker to enjoy a world of on-demand entertainment.

2. Samsung 55RU7100 55" LED HDR UHD TV

Price: R8299

Watch HDR content with better clarity and detailed colour expression. Samsung UHD TV gives you more accurate details in bright and dark scenes.

3. Microsoft Xbox One S Console (1TB) - With WWE 2K19 and GTA V

Price: R3999

Play the greatest games line-up, including Xbox 360 classics, on a 40 percent smaller console. With an internal power supply and up to 2TB of internal storage, the Xbox One S is the most advanced Xbox ever.

4. Suunto Spartan Sport Wrist HR GPS Watch

Price: R3999

Suunto Spartan Sport Wrist HR is an advanced multisport GPS watch sporting wrist heart rate measurement, color touch screen and 100m water resistance. 

5. Crosley Bluetooth Turntable with Speakers

Price: R2599

Turn up with Crosley's sleekly modern T100 turntable + speakers set that you can use to play vinyl or sync wirelessly to play music from any device!2-speed turntable comes with two stereo speakers

HER

1. JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Price: R859

The JBL portable bluetooth speaker has a 10 hour battery life to ensure that the music never stops. 

2. Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Activity Tracker

Price: R1999

The Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness is easy to use thanks to a touchscreen, backlit display and on-screen dashboard that helps you track sleep, activity and more, all from your wrist.

3. Philips Stylecare Digital Hair Curler

Price: R489

Tourmaline ceramic coated barrel makes sure your hair is protected, frizz-free and shine with perfection. 200°C high heat allows you to create beautiful curls in one wrap.

4. Canon EOS 4000D SLR Camera Starter Kit

Price: R3999

Easily and intuitively shoot and share distinctive stories with colour, detail and beautiful background blur that sets you apart.

5. Nescafe Dolce Gusto Esperta Capsule Coffee Machine

Price: R2529

You can further personalise the size and temperature of your coffee with the Nescafe Dolce Gusto app which pairs to your machine via Bluetooth.

