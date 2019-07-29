INTERNATIONAL - This 16-year-old from Pennsylvania has just become an instant millionaire.



Kyle Giersdorf, who’s known by his video gaming handle “Bugha,” won the $3 million grand prize at the Fortnite World Cup held Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.





“Today was indeed the day,” he said in a tweet.









Giersdorf isn’t the only teen millionaire this weekend. On Saturday, Emil Bergquist Pedersen, a 16-year-old from Norway known as “Nyhrox,” and Austria’s David Wang, a 17-year-old who uses the handle “Aqua,” won the Fortnite World Cup duo championship, beating 50 teams. They share a $3 million prize.



