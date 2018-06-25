INTERNATIONAL - Apple has announced that a small percentage of the keyboards in its recent MacBook and MacBook Pro laptops have been experiencing problems, so the company will be offering free repairs.

If your device has the following issues:

1. Letters or characters repeat unexpectedly

2. Letters or characters do not appear

3. Key(s) feel "sticky" or do not respond in a consistent manner



The company said it would service eligible keyboards free of charge following an examination of the hardware.

This worldwide free repair programme applies to the following devices:

MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, Early 2015)





MacBook (Retina, 12­-inch, Early 2016)

MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, 2017)

MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)





MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)





MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)





MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)



To identify your product information and determine whether it is eligible for a free keyboard repair, access the About This Mac page by the Apple menu.

Users can visit any legitimate Apple service provider to have their keyboard repaired.

Apple said this programme does not extend the standard warranty coverage of MacBook or MacBook Pro devices.

Additionally, if users have already paid to have this problem fixed they can contact Apple regarding a refund.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE