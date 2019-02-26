CAPE TOWN – Microsoft announced that it has released a new Office app available for Windows 10 users. According to the company, the app will replace the “My Office” app that currently exists and is designed more useful with new features that focus on free online versions of Office instead of users having to be an Office 365 subscriber.

This means that the app will be preinstalled with Windows 10 for free and you don’t need an Office 365 subscription to use it.

This new Office app also includes tutorials and tips and tricks for Microsoft’s various apps and services.

Microsoft is also allowing IT admins to customize the Office app to allow businesses to brand it and provide access to third-party apps and Microsoft Search.

Use the Office app to:

• Access all your Office apps. Get to all the Office apps available to you in one place and find information to help you understand and use them better.

• Get back into your work quickly. Jump to the documents that you’ve most recently used, that others have shared with you, or that you’ve pinned for easy access.

• Find what you need. Search for documents regardless of where they are stored, whether that’s on your hard drive, OneDrive, or SharePoint.

• Work together. Share your documents with others and work together in real time within the document with a few easy clicks.

You can download the new Office app from the Microsoft Store will be available to Windows 10 users over the coming weeks.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE