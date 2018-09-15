A prompt appears when users run any rival installers on the latest Windows 10 October 2018 and it says “You already have Microsoft Edge – the safer, faster browser for Windows 10”. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

INTERNATIONAL – Microsoft is testing a warning prompt for Windows 10 so tell users not to install Chrome or Firefox.

This is according to a report by the Verge. Microsoft is in the final stages of testing its Windows 10 October 2018 Update and testers have noticed the new change that appears when you try to install a rival web browser.

The report states that a prompt appears when users run any rival installers on the latest Windows 10 October 2018 and it says: “You already have Microsoft Edge – the safer, faster browser for Windows 10.”

The Verge states that Microsoft is simply testing this prompt for now and that it won’t appear in the final October update. However, it may still appear in a future Windows 10 update but that will depend on feedback.

Previously, Microsoft has pushed notifications to Chrome users to tempt them to switch to Edge, used OneDrive ads in File Explorer, and preloaded a variety of crapware apps in Windows 10.

Microsoft tried a similar push to force Windows 10 Mail users to use Edge for all email links, but the company reversed the change after complaints by consumers.

