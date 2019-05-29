Mobicel has launched the Trendy 2, an affordable LTE-enabled smartphone that runs on the Android PGo platform. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Mobicel has launched the Trendy 2, an affordable LTE-enabled smartphone that runs on the Android PGo platform. The new smartphone is the successor to the popular Trendy Smartphone and offers a range of value-added features and powerful specifications at the accessible price of R899.

Device highlights include a 5.45-inch display, a 2 megapixel front camera, 5 megapixel back camera and 8GB of onboard memory. The integrated 4G/LTE capability, meanwhile, allows entry-level users to enjoy a better experience when using bandwidth-intensive applications such as video and music streaming.

The Trendy 2 is one of the first smartphones in its price bracket to run on Android PGo, the Go edition of the latest version of the Android operating system.

The operating system tailors and refines the user experience as you use the phone, learning your preferences and shaping your interface accordingly.

It prioritises your apps based on how often you use them, ensuring that the user can extend their battery life. It can even monitor how you use certain apps and run the in-app features you use most in the foreground for your convenience.

PGo makes data about how you use your device available to you, so you can see how much time you spend on your phone, which apps you spend the most time on, and your habits at particular times of the day. You can use this info to set daily, weekly and monthly limits on your app and data usage. Your phone will alert you when you’ve reached these ceilings.

Mobicel products can be purchased online at Mobicel.co.za and at all major retail stores around the country. The new affordable devices are currently available in retail stores.

Mobicel Trendy 2 Specs Display 5.45-inch Front camera 2MP Rear camera 5MP Memory 8GB Operating system AndroidPGo Price R899

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE