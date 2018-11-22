Mobile mechanics startup Fixxr has won the IBM startupbootcamp. Photo: (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

DURBAN - Mobile mechanics startup Fixxr has won the IBM startupbootcamp. Fixxr is an online mobile mechanic platform that connects customers to reliable mechanics and facilitates the booking process.

The startup also connect mechanics to part suppliers, so they can get the correct parts to deliver the service at the comfort of your home or office.

Fixxr has been a work in progress since December last year but we only had a soft launch and started operating in April 2018.

Fixxr was started out of frustration and a need. Curtis Young, the founder at the time had a problem with his car and getting it fixed was a pain because he had to call around to 6 different mechanics, trying to get the right mechanic

He then came up with the idea of Fixxr as a solution for his problem. Young then roped in Bayabulela Jolobe to be the Chief Operations Officer and Mawethu Soga to be the Chief Experience Officer.

According to Jolobe, Fixxr will be using the R500000 investment prize from IBM to better their business processes.

Jolobe said, "We are going to use the money on improving our business processes, particularly the ordering process for parts and make it more seamless by building an API that allows the platform to integrate with the IT systems of Autoparts suppliers".

He added that they also intend to use the investment to bankroll an AI-driven chatbot that will allow us to communicate online more easily with customers by connecting them to the right mechanic and right parts.

Fixxr has been able to reach R100000 in revenue in our first 6 months of operations, which exceeded our target.

The startup has also grown the number of mechanics we have on the platform and grown our footprint in terms of the areas we cover in Johannesburg, We started off in one suburb and now we cover the whole of Johannesburg.

On the future of the startup, Jolobe said "In five years we want Fixxr to be covering most of the major cities in South Africa and to be worth between R50 – R100 million".

Currently, Fixxr is only in Johannesburg, but they are planning on moving into Pretoria quite soon, preferably early next year.

IBM is Fixxr's first investor and the startup are grateful for their support and are looking forward to working with them.

