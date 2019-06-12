Moody's Investors Service today announced the launch of a dedicated Twitter channel for Africa. Photo: File

DURBAN - Moody's Investors Service has announced the launch of a dedicated Twitter channel for Africa, underscoring the rating agency's longstanding commitment to the development and understanding of the African continent's debt capital markets. The new channel - @MoodysAfrica -- will provide the latest research, comment and analysis on the key events and themes shaping the region's credit landscape. Moody's analysts will share insight into sovereigns, sub-sovereigns, financial institutions, corporates, public infrastructure and structured finance.

"Our new Africa Twitter channel will be a showcase for our deep experience and expertise in the African markets," said Sylvia Chahonyo, Moody's General Manager, Africa.

Chahonyo added, "Moody's extensive investment in this region has resulted in significant growth in recent years and we hope that the new channel will be a useful tool for market participants as we continue to expand across the region".

Featuring videos, podcasts and infographics, @MoodysAfrica will carry updates about Moody's credit-related research and events, including the upcoming Nigeria Annual Summit that takes places in Lagos on 19 June.

Moody's ratings and research provide comprehensive coverage of the region, from Kenya to Nigeria and Morocco to South Africa. Moody's currently rates around 150 issuers across the continent, including 26 sovereigns and more than 100 financial Institutions, insurers and corporates.

With over one hundred years of experience in evaluating creditworthiness, an award-winning portfolio of credit risk management software and services, and a global workforce, Moody's is uniquely prepared to serve credit-sensitive markets in a period of renewed capital formation and emphasis on risk management.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE