CAPE TOWN – On Tuesday the 26th of March, Huawei is set to launch its new smartphone range, the Huawei P30.

Ahead of the launch, well-known smartphone leaker Evan Blass saw a new page on Huawei’s website which invites users to a launch event in Singapore.

However, when the invitation is opened or seen it confirms and leaks information about the P30 device.

According to the leak, the device has a 40MP main camera with Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor, a periscope telephoto lens, Leica Ultra Wide Angle Lens and something called the Huawei TOF camera.

It also mentions that the P30 cameras’ have a night-time shooting prowess as well as a new feature called Huawei Dual-View Video.

This feature seems to allow users to switch between the two main cameras at the back of the handset while filming.

More is set to be revealed on the device on Tuesday.

