Motorola RAZR V3. Photo: Amazon.

CAPE TOWN – A design filed with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) has fuelled rumours that Motorola, owned by Lenovo will bring back an updated version of its RAZR device. The design, which was filed on December 17th 2018 and first spotted by 91Mobiles, shows a device with a folding screen on the inside, alongside a second smaller screen on the outside.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Motorola is intending to relaunch the RAZR as a $1,500 (R20 800) foldable screen smartphone next month.

Compared to the original RAZR device, the changes that are visible in the image show that screen and buttons have been replaced with a single long, folding screen.

According to a report by the Verge, in an interview with CNET, the RAZR V3’s co-designer Paul Pierce said last month that he thought there was an “opportunity” to resurrect the old phone, but that “it can’t be done just for a gimmick or something of that nature. We’ve got to figure out how to deliver a breakthrough.”

Motorola or Lenovo is yet to confirm whether or not they will be resurrecting the RAZR brand.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE