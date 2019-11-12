CAPE TOWN - On the first day of AfricaCom,the biggest gathering of telecommunications companies in Cape Town, the South African mobile operator MTN, together with Huawei launched their C-band 5G trial as part of the operator’s network evolution plan towards 5G.
MTN and Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a Joint 5G Innovation Program to assess and work on new technologies such as 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Through this innovation program, MTN SA will develop use cases that will have a social impact, including smart city and education solutions driven by 5G and AI technologies.