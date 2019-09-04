MTN has launched Fixed LTE-Home Wi-Fi 120GB data deal at R399 per month and 210GB data deal at R599 per month from the 1st of September 2019. Photo Simphiwe Mbokazi/AfricanNewsAgency/ANA

DURBAN - MTN has launched a Fixed LTE-Home Wi-Fi 120GB data deal at R399 per month and 210GB data deal at R599 per month from the 1st of September 2019. Customers who sign-up, or upgrade on the MTN Made For Home 60GB data plan will receive 120GB data which comes with Huawei B612 router, 50GB Anytime Data, 50GB Night Express Data, and 20GB Video Streaming Bundle which can be utilised to stream and download their favourite shows on Showmax and DSTv Now

While customers who sign-up or upgrade on the MTN Made For Home 120GB data plan will receive 210GB data which is complimented by Huawei B612 router, 80GB Anytime Data, 80GB Night Express Data and 50GB Video Streaming Bundle which can be used to stream and download their favourite shows on Showmax and DSTv Now.

In the first month of the contract customers will also benefit from an additional once-off 20GB promotional data and the 14GB Entertainment Pass valid for 30 days. The Entertainment Pass includes social and content streaming data.

Customers have the option to top up their data bundles from the MyMTN App with booster bundles which are priced competitively, with 2GB available at R69, 5GB at R119, 10GB at R169, 20GB at R299, 30GB at R379, 50GB at R599 and 100GB at R999.

This is not MTN's first foray into home Wi-Fi, in 2018 launched Made For Home. The company said that they will be introducing more Wi-Fi plans in future.

