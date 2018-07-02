CAPE TOWN - South African Network provider MTN has announced a new broadband product, aimed at addressing consumers’ need for in-home internet connectivity.
‘Made For Home’ is offered on MTNs fixed LTE network, and is specifically designed for use within a fixed location, the operator said.
According to MTN, users will only need a router and a SIM card to give multiple people within the home connectivity to high-speed internet.
Price Range
Customers can choose from a range of four MTN Made for Home price plans bundled with the [email protected] B612 as entry-level device.
For light users the range offers the MTN Made For Home 15GB at R369 pm which includes 30GB of data (15GB Anytime data and 15GB Night Express data);
Medium users can sign up for the MTN Made For Home 30GB which offers a total of 60GB data (30GB Anytime data and 30GB Night Express data) at R669 pm;
For heavier users there is the MTN Made for Home 60GB (total data 120GB) and MTN Made For Home 110GB (total data 220GB) at R1,069 and R1,469 respectively.
|[email protected] B612
|Price Plan
|AnyTime Data
|Night Express Data
|Total Data
|Price
|MTN Made For Home 15GB
|15 GB
|15 GB
|30 GB
|R369
|MTN Made For Home 30GB
|30 GB
|30 GB
|60 GB
|R669
|MTN Made For Home 60GB
|60 GB
|60 GB
|120 GB
|R1 069
|MTN Made For Home 110GB
|110 GB
|110 GB
|220 GB
|R1 469
|[email protected] B612
|[email protected] B618 Price Plan
|AnyTime Data
|Night Express Data
|Total Data
|Price
|MTN Made For Home 15GB
|15 GB
|15 GB
|30 GB
|R399
|MTN Made For Home 30GB
|30 GB
|30 GB
|60 GB
|R699
|MTN Made For Home 60GB
|60 GB
|60 GB
|120 GB
|R1 099
|MTN Made For Home 110GB
|110 GB
|110 GB
|220 GB
|R1 499
MTN Made For Home customers will also have access to a range of bolt-on bundles starting from 2GB at R69 to 100GB at R999, which can be bought once-off or on a recurring basis on these price plans.
“MTN Made For Home is a response to a growing number of customers that needs a high-speed internet connection in their homes,” said Jacqui O’Sullivan, an executive for corporate affairs at MTN South Africa.
Recently, The company said its operations in South Africa recorded year-on-year service revenue growth of 2.5%.
“While lower than our full-year expectations, this improving quarter-on-quarter performance follows the more muted performance in the prior quarter,” said MTN.
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE