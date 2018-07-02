FILE PHOTO: A shopper walks past an MTN shop at mall in Johannesburg

CAPE TOWN - South African Network provider MTN has announced a new broadband product, aimed at addressing consumers’ need for in-home internet connectivity.

‘Made For Home’ is offered on MTNs fixed LTE network, and is specifically designed for use within a fixed location, the operator said.

According to MTN, users will only need a router and a SIM card to give multiple people within the home connectivity to high-speed internet.

Price Range

Customers can choose from a range of four MTN Made for Home price plans bundled with the [email protected] B612 as entry-level device.

For light users the range offers the MTN Made For Home 15GB at R369 pm which includes 30GB of data (15GB Anytime data and 15GB Night Express data);

Medium users can sign up for the MTN Made For Home 30GB which offers a total of 60GB data (30GB Anytime data and 30GB Night Express data) at R669 pm;

For heavier users there is the MTN Made for Home 60GB (total data 120GB) and MTN Made For Home 110GB (total data 220GB) at R1,069 and R1,469 respectively.

[email protected] B612 Price Plan AnyTime Data Night Express Data Total Data Price MTN Made For Home 15GB 15 GB 15 GB 30 GB R369 MTN Made For Home 30GB 30 GB 30 GB 60 GB R669 MTN Made For Home 60GB 60 GB 60 GB 120 GB R1 069 MTN Made For Home 110GB 110 GB 110 GB 220 GB R1 469 [email protected] B612 [email protected] B618 Price Plan AnyTime Data Night Express Data Total Data Price MTN Made For Home 15GB 15 GB 15 GB 30 GB R399 MTN Made For Home 30GB 30 GB 30 GB 60 GB R699 MTN Made For Home 60GB 60 GB 60 GB 120 GB R1 099 MTN Made For Home 110GB 110 GB 110 GB 220 GB R1 499

MTN Made For Home customers will also have access to a range of bolt-on bundles starting from 2GB at R69 to 100GB at R999, which can be bought once-off or on a recurring basis on these price plans.

“MTN Made For Home is a response to a growing number of customers that needs a high-speed internet connection in their homes,” said Jacqui O’Sullivan, an executive for corporate affairs at MTN South Africa.

Recently, The company said its operations in South Africa recorded year-on-year service revenue growth of 2.5%.

“While lower than our full-year expectations, this improving quarter-on-quarter performance follows the more muted performance in the prior quarter,” said MTN.

READ ALSO: WATCH: MTN shows growth in SA - 2018 quarterly update

READ ALSO: MTN is South Africa's most valuable brand

TOP STORY: R259bn for NHI scheme was a 'thumb suck

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE