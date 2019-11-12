Ayoba is an advanced communications application localised for African and Middle East consumers under an independent Over the Top (OTT) brand with unique features for MTN subscribers. It supports several local languages spoken across MTN markets including isiZulu, isiXhosa, Pidgin, Yoruba, Swahili, Hausa, French and English.

JOHANNESBURG - MTN's instant messaging platform Ayoba has reached one million monthly active users, the mobile communications giant said on Tuesday. Ayoba is an advanced communications application localised for African and Middle East consumers under an independent Over the Top (OTT) brand with unique features for MTN subscribers. It supports several local languages spoken across MTN markets including isiZulu, isiXhosa, Pidgin, Yoruba, Swahili, Hausa, French and English.

"Our customers in Africa and the Middle East deserve a communication platform that expresses our unique voice, honours our rich identity through local languages, and addresses our customers’ specific needs and challenges by offering a data-included offering for MTN users, mobile money transfers (coming soon) and locally relevant content via channels," MTN group president and CEO Rob Shuter said.

Launched earlier this year, the platform is now operational in Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Congo Brazzaville, Nigeria, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Afghanistan and South Africa.

MTN plans to expand the platform to the rest of its markets and other territories across the globe, with plans for it to go live in Guinea Conakry, Liberia, Benin and Rwanda before the end of the year.