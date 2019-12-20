MTN will now be introducing affordable roaming bundles for contract, top-up and prepaid customers. Photo: Reuters

DURBAN - The fear of incurring an exorbitant bill while travelling internationally will now be a thing of the past for MTN customers following the introduction of affordable roaming bundles for contract, top-up and prepaid customers. The MTN Hello World roaming data bundles, are competitively priced from as little as 29c per MB, discounted from the current standard roaming rate and can be used in 21 countries where MTN has operations in Africa and the Middle East, like Botswana, Swaziland, Nigeria and many more.

"As the world gets smaller, the demand for data roaming continues to grow, however data roaming services can be costly. Our customers want to stay connected everywhere they go -these roaming bundles are meant to give customers the opportunity to enjoy their travels and share memorable experiences and moments with loved ones without the inconvenience of looking for a Wi-Fi hotspot, using a local SIM card and the anxiety of a bill shock. This once again demonstrates our brand promise of #wegotu," said Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN SA.

Pricing for Hello World Data bundles is as follows:

Source: MTN





She added, "The cost-effective MTN Hello World data bundles form part of our ongoing commitment to simplify roaming and ensure that our customers are not saddled with a huge roaming bill when they return. In addition, customers are also able to opt in or opt out of romancing bundles, giving them more control whilst travelling abroad".

"Our hope it that these bundles will bring a bit of festive cheer to customers who are finalising preparations to travel for the holidays or visit family and friends," concluded O’Sullivan.