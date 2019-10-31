JOHANNESBURG - MTN Group Ltd. is in advanced talks to sell stakes in tower assets in Ghana and Uganda worth as much as R8 billion ($534 million) as Africa’s largest wireless carrier looks to accelerate a broader disposal plan.
The South African company is looking to exit joint ventures with American Tower Corp., which expanded on the continent with the acquisition of Eaton Towers Ltd. in May. That will help MTN meet its target of generating 15 billion rand in asset sales over three years, the carrier said Thursday.
The shares gained 0.7% to 94.22 rand in early trade in Johannesburg, extending the year’s increase to 5.7%.