MusicTime will allow MTN customers access to premium local and international tracks from the latest albums as they launch globally for only R5, with data included. File Photo: IOL.

CAPE TOWN – MTN announced the launch of a music streaming service called MusicTime. This comes after MTN's recent acquisition of music streaming provider Simfy Africa.

According to MTN, MusicTime is minute-based in terms of user access and is an inclusive music streaming service that offers users premium trending and locally relevant music through partnerships with music labels and providers.

Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN SA, said in a statement: "We have worked hard in getting this breakthrough model to our customers. Data costs and the high costs of the top end music streaming products mean that the majority of our customers don’t have an affordable option for digital music and Simfy Africa came with the solution we were looking for"

Sullivan noted that MusicTime will allow MTN customers access to premium local and international tracks from the latest albums as they launch globally for only R5, with data included.

MTN said that MusicTime's catalogue features “millions of tracks” and that it will be available on Android and iOS.

Pricing

The service will have two different pricing options which, R5 that will give users 120 minutes of listening time and R10 will give up to 300 minutes.

When users download the app and sign up, they will receive 60 minutes worth of free listening time.

