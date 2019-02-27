(181107) -- WUZHEN, Nov. 7, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Eugene Kaspersky, co-founder of the Kaspersky Lab, delivers a keynote speech at the plenary session of the fifth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua) (lmm)



BARCELONA, Spain – Technology company Kaspersky Lab on Tuesday presented a bionic hand which incorporates security software to protect it from possible cyber-attacks.

The presentation took place at the Mobile World Congress (MWC2019) which opened on Monday and is expected to attract around 110,000 visitors before it closes on Thursday.





The head of ICS CERT Vulnerability Research Team at Kaspersky Lab, Vladimir Dashchencko, told Xinhua that the bionic hand "responds to the need to combat new risks and threats that face us.





These are not just present in smartphones, but in all 'wearable' products, including implants."





He explained that technological advances mean that implants in electronic apparatus store data about their users and are thus vulnerable to cyber-attacks. However, the bionic hand is able to block attacks which look to access information or even to affect how it is manipulated.





"Our hand is basic at the moment, but it works effectively. At the moment we need technology like this to increase our level of cyber-security and to create a new range of possibilities for people all over the world," commented Dashchenko.





Advances in 5G technology which are currently being showcased in Barcelona, bring concepts such as the Internet of Things (basically machines talking to machines over the internet) and connected and autonomous cars ever closer and with these advances, there is an increased need to assure they are safe from attacks. "





Right now we are trying a new bionic implant which is centred on cardiac implants. This is a new world of possibilities which is not only better, but also safer," concluded Daschencko.



