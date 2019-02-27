BARCELONA – Huawei announced today that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro was named the “Best Smartphone” in recognition of its powerful performance, outstanding camera system, long battery life, innovative charging solutions and striking design at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) received an award from the event organizer GSMA.

Kevin Ho, President of Handset Business, Huawei Consumer BG, said, “We would like to thank GSMA for its recognition of the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro. The HUAWEI Mate 20 Series inherits the company’s innovative DNA and most importantly, groundbreaking technologies that bring consumers the ultimate user experience. The strong sales figures tell us that the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro has also won the love and trust from global consumers. Through our groundbreaking technology, We are committed to bringing consumers the best products and experiences.”

The Mate 20 Pro is powered by the world’s first 7nm mobile AI chipset Kirin 980, enabling top-class performance and battery life. It supports 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, one of the fastest smartphone charging solutions on the market, 15W HUAWEI Wireless Quick Change and the innovative Reverse Wireless Charging that lets its users charge other devices and electronic gadgets wirelessly.

At the back of the device is the Matrix Camera System, which incorporates the Leica Ultra Wide Angle Lens to enable wide-angle photography and capturing at macro distances. HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro comes with EMUI 9.0, Huawei’s nature-inspired Android-based custom operating system, which introduces gesture navigation and a host of other new features that help users get the most out of their devices.

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with over 350 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE